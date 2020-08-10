Man arrested after two firearms, drugs recovered in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested Friday night after police seized two firearms and a large amount of narcotics in Springfield.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News officers were looking into a firearms investigation when they conducted a traffic stop on Gifford Street around 10 p.m. Officers arrested 27-year old Joseph Manarite after searching his vehicle.

Walsh said police recovered two firearms, four loaded magazines, 30 bags of heroin, three bags of cocaine, six strips of suboxone, addition pills, brass knuckles, and 17 more rounds of ammunition inside the car.

Photo Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

Manarite has been charged with the following: