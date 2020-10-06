Man arrested, arraigned after stabbing during party in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has been arrested and arraigned after a stabbing over the weekend in Orange.

Orange Police Chief James Sullivan told 22News, during a party of roughly eight to ten people on Sunday, a fight broke out between the suspect, Kevin Ranahan, and the victim. The fight got physical and Ranahan allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife. Chief Sullivan also said the victim had grabbed a sword after being attacked with the knife.

The victim was flown by helicopter to Baystate Medical Center and is in stable conditions.

Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office told 22News, Ranahan was arraigned on Monday and charged with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon, attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

A dangerousness hearing has been schedule for Tuesday, October 13.