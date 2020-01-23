Man arrested for alleged armed robbery at movie theater in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested for an alleged armed robbery in Hadley after police used surveillance footage and other local police departments to locate the suspect.

According to the Hadley Police Department, 28-year-old Joshua Cruz showed what appeared to be a gun and demanded money from the register at the Cinemark Theaters at the Hampshire Mall Tuesday night around 7:38 p.m.

Police say Cruz was able to get between $400 and $600 cash.

Due to surveillance videos from the movie theater and nearby businesses, police obtained clear images of the suspect as well as identifying tattoos.

At 11:05 that night, the Holyoke Police Department identified the suspect as Joshua Cruz of Chicopee.

Cruz is in custody in Franklin County and will be transferred to the Holyoke District Court for warrants from their court and will be arraigned at Eastern Hampshire District Court at a later date.