Man arrested for alleged assault in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a man on Monday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, a victim told officers that 31-year-old Nicholas Kenny approached him near Cabot Liquors asking him for money around 6:45 p.m.

After the victim told Kenny no, Kenny allegedly followed the victim, knocked him to the ground and went through his pockets.

Wilk said the victim had a bloody nose and abrasions but refused further treatment when the ambulance arrived.

Police found Kenny on Exchange Street and arrested him. He is being charged with Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon and unarmed assault with the intent to rob. He was released on a $1040 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at Chicopee District Court Tuesday morning.