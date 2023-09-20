WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in Worcester Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted two men over 70 years old because they declined to give him money.

According to Worcester Police, officers were called to the Dunkin’ on Park Avenue for a report of an assault. A 72-year-old victim told police while he was sitting with some friends, a man approached them and asked for money. They declined to give him money and the suspect angrily left.

Six minutes later, the suspect returned wearing a black ski mask and allegedly began striking the victim in the face several times and hitting another 72-year-old man trying to stop him. One of the victims was taken to the hospital for a broken nose.

Police checked surveillance cameras and identified the suspect as 30-year-old Manuel Santiago. While checking the area for Santiago, another officer was informed of a man harassing customers at a nearby store. Santiago was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery on a person over 60.

During his booking, Santiago gave a false name to the police. He was then additionally charged with furnishing a false name to police after arrest.