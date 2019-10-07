Man arrested for allegedly breaking and entering in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested for allegedly breaking and entering in Springfield Sunday afternoon.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 29-year-old Christian Vargas of Kenyon Street was arrested after a brief foot pursuit with police.

Walsh said at around 12:50 p.m., officers were called to the area of Main Street in Indian Orchard where officers began tracking the suspect on Worcester Street and spotted him entering another apartment on the 3rd floor of 1236 Worcester Street.

The suspect then allegedly jumped from the 3rd floor and began running through back yards and ended up on the roof of 182 Main Street.

Walsh said with the assist of the Springfield Fire Department, officers were able to talk the suspect down from the roof and take him into custody. The victims have not reported anything stolen.

Vargas was charged with the following: