Man arrested for allegedly breaking into convenience store on Cooley Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a breaking and entering and larceny from a convenience store on Cooley Street back in May.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrested 23-year-old Denzel Henry at his home on the 300 block of Canon Circle.

On May 3 around 3 a.m., Henry allegedly broke into the 7-Eleven on the 400 block of Cooley Street. According to Walsh, he stole several items and damaged the glass door.

An investigation let to the identification of Henry and detectives requested and were issued a warrant for his arrest on May 26. He is charged with the following: