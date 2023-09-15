BROCKTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police have arrested a man they say dragged a trooper during a traffic stop.

State Police say Troopers arrested 31-year-old Derek Lobo in Brockton. He allegedly dragged a Trooper with his car when he drove away from a vehicle stop Wednesday night. The trooper is okay, he was the one who eventually arrested Lobo.

Lobo’s bail was set at $5,000 and he is expected to be arraigned Friday on the following charges:

Assault and battery on a police officer

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Trafficking in Fentanyl, more than 10 grams

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop for police

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Number plate violation

No inspection sticker

Speeding

Window tint violation

Not in possession of license