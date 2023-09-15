BROCKTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police have arrested a man they say dragged a trooper during a traffic stop.

State Police say Troopers arrested 31-year-old Derek Lobo in Brockton. He allegedly dragged a Trooper with his car when he drove away from a vehicle stop Wednesday night. The trooper is okay, he was the one who eventually arrested Lobo.

Lobo’s bail was set at $5,000 and he is expected to be arraigned Friday on the following charges:

  • Assault and battery on a police officer
  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
  • Trafficking in Fentanyl, more than 10 grams
  • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
  • Failure to stop for police
  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
  • Number plate violation
  • No inspection sticker
  • Speeding
  • Window tint violation
  • Not in possession of license

Local News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.