BROCKTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police have arrested a man they say dragged a trooper during a traffic stop.
State Police say Troopers arrested 31-year-old Derek Lobo in Brockton. He allegedly dragged a Trooper with his car when he drove away from a vehicle stop Wednesday night. The trooper is okay, he was the one who eventually arrested Lobo.
Lobo’s bail was set at $5,000 and he is expected to be arraigned Friday on the following charges:
- Assault and battery on a police officer
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Trafficking in Fentanyl, more than 10 grams
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Failure to stop for police
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Number plate violation
- No inspection sticker
- Speeding
- Window tint violation
- Not in possession of license
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.