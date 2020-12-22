Man arrested for allegedly dragging police officer after traffic stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after allegedly dragging an officer nearly 100 feet during a traffic stop on Main Street in Springfield Monday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 5:45 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop at the 2600 block of Main Street due to the driver, identified as 58-year-old Carlos Rivera, having a defective headlight and driving without insurance. When an officer approached the car Rivera had an expired license and a warrant for his arrest.

Walsh said when the officer told Rivera he was under arrest for the warrant, Rivera put the car in drive and accelerated with the officer’s arm caught in the window. The officer was then dragged approximately 100 feet with his arm stuck in the window before he was able to pull away and rolled an additional 15 feet away from the car suffering injuries. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center to evaluate his injuries and was released after a few hours.

Officers then followed Rivera on Main Street to Arch Street to Birnie Avenue and pulled a U-Turn driving on Arch Street back towards Main Street driving on the wrong side of the road. He then lost control of the car and hit a snow bank.

Walsh said Rivera then ran away from his car on Main Street onto Bancroft Street where an officer was able to take him into custody. He is charged with the following: