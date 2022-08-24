SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly shooting a gun at a car.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, August 22nd, officers were called to Temple Street for a gun call. Evidence of a shooting was located and a suspect was identified as 43-year-old Kelvin Correa.

Police say Correa allegedly shot at a victim, striking a car but was not located at the incident. Correa was later found in the area of the 0-100 block of School Street at around 12:55 a.m. on Wednesday where he was arrested and charged with the following: