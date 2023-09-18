STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested for allegedly holding a man at knifepoint during a car ride from Connecticut to Sturbridge on Sunday.

Sturbridge police received a 911 call around 8:00 p.m. Sunday from a store clerk of the Xtramart on Charlton Road, stating a man had allegedly held a knife up to a victim and was last seen heading east on Route 20 in a grey Nissan Altima.

Officers investigating the incident talked to the victim inside the store. He told police that he was in a verbal argument with the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Luis Cuadradro of Leominster, following a car ride back from New York. The argument was allegedly over money and Cuadradro previously had kicked the victim out of the vehicle in the Ashford, Connecticut area. However, Cuadradro then allegedly threatened the victim with a knife to get back inside the car.

The victim remained in the vehicle at knifepoint until reaching the gas station in Sturbridge. The victim told police he was told to get out of the vehicle and head into the convenience store. That’s when he told the store clerk to call the police.

A “Be On the Lookout” (BOLO) was issued for Cuadradro’s vehicle, which was located around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning in Leominster by State Police. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and arrested Cuadradro. He will be arraigned at Dudley District Court on Monday for the following charges:

Kidnapping

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (to wit: knife)

Intimidation of a Witness