PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, October 9, a 77-year-old Pittsfield resident reported that she had been forcefully robbed while walking in the 200 block of North Street. The woman was uninjured.

Patrol officers initiated an investigation that focused on a Hamlin Street residence. Within an hour, officers located the victims’ belongings and arrested the suspect, 30-year-old Felix Rios. Rios is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in Central Berkshire District for unarmed robbery on a person over 60.