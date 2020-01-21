Breaking News
Possible ice rescue underway in Springfield
1  of  3
Watch Live
“Witchcraft” murder trial in Pensacola, Florida 6:30PM: Governor Charlie Baker to deliver State of the Commonwealth Address Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements

Man arrested for allegedly robbing two cell phone stores in Springfield

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Monday afternoon for two recent armed robberies in the city.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 37-year-old Miguel Santiago matched the description of a suspect in an armed robbery of a cell phone store on Friday.

Walsh said Santiago robbed a cell phone store on State Street on Thursday and robbed another cell phone store on Armony Street the next day.

Santiago allegedly had a pocket knife during both robberies and got away with several phones. No one was hurt.

Police arrested Santiago on Main Street around 1:00 p.m. Monday. He is charged with the following:

  • Armed robbery
  • Armed robbery
  • Possession of a burglarious instrument
  • Threat to commit a crime
  • Witness intimidation

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories