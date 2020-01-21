Man arrested for allegedly robbing two cell phone stores in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Monday afternoon for two recent armed robberies in the city.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 37-year-old Miguel Santiago matched the description of a suspect in an armed robbery of a cell phone store on Friday.

Walsh said Santiago robbed a cell phone store on State Street on Thursday and robbed another cell phone store on Armony Street the next day.

Santiago allegedly had a pocket knife during both robberies and got away with several phones. No one was hurt.

Police arrested Santiago on Main Street around 1:00 p.m. Monday. He is charged with the following: