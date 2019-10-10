Man arrested for allegedly stealing energy drinks in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A man from Chicopee was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly shoplifting from the Family Dollar on Exchange Street in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, after an investigation and viewing of video, officers were able to track 23-year-old Damian Camilo to 30 Center Street based on witnesses and wet footprints and arrested him for using a box cutter to cut open energy drink cases and put them in his backpack.

Police were initially called to the area of Exchange Street for a report of a robbery where witnesses saw a man wearing tie-dye jeans and a black jersey allegedly take something from another person and leave the area.

Wilk said while police were in the area of exchange street for the robbery they were called to the Family Dollar for a shoplifting incident possibly involving the same suspect.

Camilo is being charged with shoplifting, second offense.