Man arrested for allegedly trafficking crack cocaine in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a man Wednesday morning following a months-long investigation into the distribution of crack-cocaine in the city.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 40-year-old Cornell Sands of Ramblewood Drive was arrested after police stopped his car at the intersection of Bicentennial Highway and Allen Street and detained him.

Walsh said detectives executed a search warrant at Sands’ home and seized approximately 60 grams of crack-cocaine and $22,475.

Sands allegedly had an additional five grams of crack cocaine on him and $365.

He has been charged with trafficking a Class B drug 28-100 grams and possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug.