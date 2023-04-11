WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A man from Wisconsin was charged with multiple crimes after allegedly yelling a racial slur at a Bradley International Airport sandwich shop employee.

According to Connecticut State Police, Michael Barnett was trying to get a sandwich in the terminal when the store ran out of bread. An employee, who is Black, made an announcement to the customers in line and offered to make the sandwiches as wraps, instead.

Barnett then allegedly swore at her and used a racial slur, according to state police. He was arrested and is facing multiple charges. He was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled in court on April 25.