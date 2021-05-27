Man arrested for armed robbery in West Springfield shopping plaza

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday by the US Marshalls Task Force and State Police for an armed robbery in West Springfield.

According to the West Springfield Police, Jose A. Rivera of Springfield and another suspect allegedly robbed a person working as property maintenance in the Riverdale Shops Plaza on April 8th. Rivera allegedly threatened the man with a handgun and fired it into the floor of the victim’s work vehicle. Investigators later discovered the suspect had known of Rivera’s business operations.

An armed robbery warrant was issued for Rivera by the Hampden County District Court and he was arrested on Thursday. Rivera was previously released from jail with narcotic distribution charges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May 2020, Rivera was arrested for possession of cocaine and heroin after attempting to breaking into a car.

Rivera was charged for the following: