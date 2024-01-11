SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Ohio man was arrested for charges in connection to a fire in a stairwell at MGM Springfield on Tuesday.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were called to MGM Springfield around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a fire in the MGM Springfield garage. Smoke was found in a stairwell with the sprinkler system activated due to a fire in a trash can.
A suspect was later located, 27-year-old Trevor Smith of Wooster, Ohio. He was arrested and charged with arson and possession of a Class B drug.
