Man arrested for arson at Springfield apartment building

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of a fire at an apartment building on Hancock Street was intentionally set.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte told 22News the fire at 500 Hancock Street in Springfield Tuesday at around 7:00 a.m. started in the second-floor apartment and spread to the roof.

35-year-old Christopher Watkins was arrested Tuesday and charged with burning of a dwelling after a Springfield Fire Dispatcher identified him through the 911 call.

The investigation from the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad, Springfield Police Detective Division, and a Springfield Fire Dispatcher were able to identify a person of interest through the 911 call.

There were more than 16 residents of the apartment complex affected by this fire, and were assisted by Red Cross. Also, one firefighter sustained minor injuries at this fire Piemonte confirmed no residents reported injuries.