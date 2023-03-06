NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – New Bedford Police arrested a man who they say brought a loaded gun inside a children’s trampoline park.

Police received a call saying that a man with a gun was inside Funz Trampoline Park. According to Police, Chantra Say of Fall River saw the Police and allegedly tried to hand a bag to another person.

Officers then searched the bag where they found a loaded gun, with 13 rounds of ammunition. Say is currently on probation out of Bristol County Superior Court for assault with intent to commit murder and possession of a firearm for his involvement in a shooting in 2010.

Say is now being charged with carrying a high-capacity firearm, possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest.