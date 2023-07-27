SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Worcester man was arrested by Southbridge Police Tuesday following a police chase and an alleged breaking and entering into a home.

According to Southbridge Police Department, on Tuesday around 3:45 p.m. officers saw a man known to be wanted for several warrants driving a vehicle. The man was identified as 28-year-old Chad Corbett of Worcester and was also known to have a suspended license.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle in a parking lot on Main Street, Corbett sped out of the parking lot and drove off. During the pursuit, officers allegedly observed a fanny pack being thrown out of the window just before the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a small creek bank.

Corbett and a woman passenger attempted to run away but Corbett was eventually arrested on Coolidge Avenue and the woman was found hiding in a storage container at the Eastford Road school.

The fanny pack was recovered and packaged crack cocaine as well as fentanyl were found inside. Police also seized crack cocaine, digital scales and other packaging materials inside the vehicle.

During an investigation, Southbridge police also discovered that Corbett allegedly broke into a home on Eastford Road while running away from police. According to police, while inside the home Corbett confronted the homeowners and demanded the keys to their vehicle. However, as police searched the area, Corbett panicked and left the home. The homeowners were uninjured.

Corbett was arrested and has been charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute Class A Fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute Class B Crack Cocaine

Breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony

Assault and battery on a police officer

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Failure to stop for police

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident

Several other motor vehicle violations

Corbett is also facing several arrest warrants for open and gross lewdness, distribution of a Class A drug, possession of a Class A drug, assault with a dangerous weapon and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The woman will be summoned to court for possession of a Class A drug, fentanyl, at a later date.