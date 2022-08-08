SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Saturday following a home invasion on Chestnut Street.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police were called to an apartment on Chestnut Street for a report of an armed robbery. Police learned that the suspect was known to the victim and allegedly robbed them at gunpoint for an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect, 18-year-old Michael Saez of Springfield, was later seen around 10:30 p.m. entering a vehicle. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on Hancock Street and arrested Saez. He has been charged with home invasion.

Officers from the Firearm Investigation Unit and C-3 Forest Park officers assisted in the arrest.