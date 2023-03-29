SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police identify and stop the major illegal dumping of about 500 tires Wednesday.

The investigation first started on March 15th when the city’s Clean City Initiative noticed a trend of a vast amount of tires being dumped at seven different locations in Springfield.

The locations within the city include:

11 Harvey Street (50 tires)

23 Cadwell Drive (35-40 tires)

Morris Street (2 times, 108 tires)

11 King Street (75 tires), Spruce St. at Central Street (122 tires)

Windsor Street at Pine Street (45-50 tires)

1377 Liberty Street (50 tires)

According to the city of Springfield, in total, over 485 tires were dumped by the suspect. During two weeks of investigation, the Springfield Police were on the lookout for who could be doing the illegal dumping.

Eventually, the Springfield Police were led to a person of interest after reviewing video footage of the suspect also dumping at Bondi’s Island. Rafael Rivera-Vasquez is to be charged with 8 criminal counts of illegal dumping across the city.

Rivera-Vasquez was also recently arrested on the 0-100 block of Beech Street for:

Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Number Plate Violation

Mayor Sarno states, “Simply put, tremendous work by our brave and dedicated Springfield Police Department. Special thanks and a shoutout to the Clean City team, who noticed that this was not an isolated incident but a habitual offender that was illegally dumping enough tires in our city to open a used tire store – over 500 tires! The Clean City team promptly notified our police officers who began their investigation and were able to connect and identify the suspect and charged him accordingly, and if that was bad enough, this habitual offender was committing these crimes driving without a license and with an unregistered and uninsured vehicle. Three strikes and he’s out. I, along with our residents and businesses, now call upon the courts to do their job and hold this blatant illegal dumper accountable for thinking that they can use our Springfield as their personal dumping ground. I will not stand for this. We are going to remain vigilant to ensure everyone understands illegal dumping will not be tolerated in the city of Springfield and we will go after these individuals to the full extent of the law.”

“Our Ordinance Unit did an excellent job identifying and apprehending this suspect while he was believed to have been scouting a future illegal dumping site. This suspect is alleged to have been dumping tires on private property all over the city and on Bondi’s Island. This quality of life issue quickly can become extremely costly for the property owner. We hope the courts take these charges seriously as they would not want their own lawns covered with upwards of 100 tires. Now we need to start making sure our businesses who deal with tires are disposing of them properly,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.