HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police have arrested a man for impersonating a police officer.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, a Holyoke resident flagged down an officer at 145 Cabot St. Allegedly a man stopped a woman by telling her he was a police officer.

The women accused 51 year-old Roberto Ruiz-Montanez of Waterbury, Connecticut, of threatening and attempting to force her to the rear alley of Maple and Cabot Streets.

Upon further investigation Ruiz-Montanez was placed under arrest and is facing several charges, including impersonating a police officer.