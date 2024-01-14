FALL RIVER, Mass. (WWLP) — A man was arrested on Saturday in Fall River and is facing several gun charges.

Fall River Police say they received information on Saturday that 61-year-old Michael Shea was illegally in possession of firearms. Investigators conducting surveillance saw Shea get into his vehicle at which point they initiated a traffic stop.

During the subsequent investigation, detectives recovered three firearms and over 300 rounds of ammunition.​ Shea, who police say does not possess a license to carry firearms in Massachusetts, was​ taken into custody and issued several charges including carrying a firearm without a license to carry and four counts of possession of​ a large capacity firearm.