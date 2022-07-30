HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in Holyoke for the murder of a woman last week.

Holyoke Police said they were called to North Summer Street around 12:05 a.m. Saturday, July 23 for a possible domestic altercation. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound that died from her injuries. The victim was identified as Desiree Rivera Lopez.

An investigation into the incident by detectives from the Holyoke Police Department and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the District Attorney’s Office determined the suspect of the murder was 37-year-old Pablo Rivera-Ortiz. He was arrested and charged with the murder of Lopez. Rivera-Ortiz was arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Monday.

Holyoke Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are still investigating the incident.