NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Vermont man has been arrested recently on warrants from Northfield and Bernardston in connection to several car break-ins.

According to Northfield Police, 40-year-old Schuyler Gibson of Brattleboro, Vermont is facing 17 charges, including larceny and breaking and entering. Police added that there were nine victims in the incidents.

Gibson was also arrested in August in Brattleboro, Vermont for three separate incidents of alleged car break-ins. Gibson was arrested on August 8th after allegedly stealing from a vehicle. Gibson was found in possession of a stolen item from the vehicle. He was released on the conditions that he appears in court the next day.

However, the next day police received a report of a stolen vehicle that was later recovered. Inside the vehicle was the paperwork issued to Gibson, ordering him to appear in court. Gibson was not found in the area.

Then on August 10, police received a report of a person attempting to break into a vehicle in downtown Brattleboro. Gibson was located by police and matched the description of the alleged suspect. He was arrested again and was also discovered to have active warrants in Vermont.