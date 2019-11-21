Man arrested for third time for allegedly selling crack cocaine in Springfield

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested for the third time since 2016 for crack cocaine distribution.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers arrested 68-year-old Henry Lockett on Bay Street around 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Walsh said officers have been investigating drug distribution from his home on Sycamore Street.

Lockett allegedly had packaged crack-cocaine in his coat pocket and additional crack-cocaine inside his car. Walsh said after Lockett’s arrest, officers searched his home and seized approximately 46 grams of crack cocaine, $347, and four bags of heroin.

Lockett is facing the following charges:

  • Cocaine trafficking (36-100 grams)
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug

