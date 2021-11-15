Man arrested for trafficking cocaine after search warrant conducted on Putnam Circle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was arrested after a search warrant was conducted inside an apartment on Putnam Circle on Friday.

Firearms Investigation Unit Detectives had been investigating 38-year-old Hector Collazo of Springfield based on information they received. Detectives were granted a search warrant for his address.

According to the release provided by Springfield Police Department, at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Friday, members of the Emergency Services Unit knocked and announced their presence. Collazo barricaded his door and ran to the basement. Members of the Emergency Services Unit got in through the backdoor and arrested Collazo.

During the search of the home, detectives found approximately 69.3 grams of cocaine, approximately 19.6 grams of crack cocaine, 29 oxycodone pills, 190 bags of heroin, ammunition, and $5,482 in cash.

Hector Collazo of Springfield is being charged with the following: