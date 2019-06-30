Man arrested in Chicopee for breaking and entering

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One man was arrested for breaking and entering a home in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police officer Mike Wilk told 22News that officers were called to Rochester St. just before 1:00 Saturday morning. Police arrested 29-year-old Kenneth Goddard after they were led on a foot chase using a police dog throughout the neighborhood.

Goddard was stopped on East St. where he admitted to breaking into the home, and was found with several items including jewelry and electronics.

The Springfield man is facing several charges including Breaking and Entering at night for a felony. He’s being held on $1,000 bail.