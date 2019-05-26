Man arrested in connection with 13-year-old who died after being left at Lawrence hospital

LAWRENCE, Mass. (CNN Newsource) – Five days after 13-year-old Chloe Ricard died under mysterious circumstances, her stepfather described how he got an early morning text from police telling him there’s been an arrest.

Neighbors say Carlos Rivera lives alone on the first floor of an apartment building in Lawrence. Authorities say Chloe and another girl, who’s 16, were staying with him Sunday night.

They say he gave Chloe drugs and that the next afternoon he dropped her off at Lawrence General Hospital where she died a short time later.

Dolan says he and his wife thought Chloe was staying at a friend’s house that night. He says he’s never heard of Carlos Rivera, who’s now facing charges of giving drugs to a minor and indecent assault.

Rivera will be arraigned Tuesday, the same day funeral services begin for Chloe.

