Man arrested in connection with 2018 Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police have arrested a man Monday morning in connection with a shooting on June 10, 2018.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 27-year-old Wesley Hayes was arrested at 6:45 a.m. at his home on Cambridge Street after a detective positively identified him as the shooter when viewing a video of the incident that occurred last year.

On June 10th, 2018, Springfield police were called to the parking lot of Carregan’s Bar on the 100 block of Maple Street for a ShotSpotter Activation. When officers arrived they were told a gunshot victim was privately taken to Mercy Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Walsh said the victim has been uncooperative with officers throughout the entire process.

Hayes has been charged with the following:

Arrest Warrant