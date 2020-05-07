Man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at a Walgreens in Agawam on April 8.

According to Agawam Police, tips from a Facebook post of surveillance images led to the arrest of 40-year-old Michael Preli of Suffield, Connecticut.

Preli was charged with armed robbery with a firearm while masked and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The Suffield Police Department assisted with the investigation.

**The photo’s above are the original photos Agawam police posted to their Facebook when searching for the suspect back in April**