Man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police arrested a man in connection with a bank robbery that took place last month.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 50-year-old Scott Frederick was arrested Monday after two detectives identified him riding a bike down Britton Street.

Wilk said police allegedly seized what appeared to be 50 bags of Heroin.

Federick was charged with armed robbery while masked and possession of a Class A Substance. He is being held on a $25,000 bail and was arraigned in court Wednesday morning.

Photo: Chicopee Police Department

The robbery took place on November 22 just before 2:00 p.m. at People’s Bank located on 1936 Memorial Drive. It was reported that the man ran towards Britton Street, the same street he was found and arrested a couple of weeks later.