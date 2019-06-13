Man arrested in connection with deadly Chicopee shooting

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Chicopee over the weekend.

Hampden County DA Spokesperson, Jim Leyden, told 22News police arrested 27-year-old Daniel Caldwell in connection with the shooting.

Leydon said police were called to 2 Springfield Street early Sunday morning where they found 27-year-old Charles White of Springfield with multiple gunshot wounds. Chicopee Police Officer, Mike Wilk, told 22News White died of his injuries before he was able to be taken to the hospital.

Chicopee and state police with the DA’s office are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting.

Read More: