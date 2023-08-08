NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, 20-year-old Geovanni Pires Monteiro-Macedo was wanted by police for the July 12th homicide of 25-year-old Robert Aponte-Flores. On Saturday, August 5th members of the State Police VFAS, along with New Bedford Police and State Police homicide detectives developed information that Monteiro-Macedo might be at a residence on Morgan Street in New Bedford.

Officers went to the apartment and determined that the suspect had been seen there. After hearing movement in the apartment, police repeatedly called for anyone to come out. With no compliance, the officers made entry with the consent of the property owner.

During the search of the apartment, Monteiro-Macedo was arrested after he was found under a large pile of clothes in a bedroom closet.