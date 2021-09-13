Man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s office announced Monday that a man was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing that took place on Friday.

According to a news release from the Hampden County District Attorney’s office, 73-year-old Urayoann Urimagua-Guraboa was arrested after police received reports of a stabbing Friday evening. When police arrived to Peloquin Drive, they found a man with several stab wounds. The man was identified as 67-year-old Domingo Arocho. Arocho later died from his injuries at Baystate Medical Center.

Urimagua-Guraboa has been charged with murder. This incident is being investigated by the Chicopee Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder unit.