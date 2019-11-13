Son charged with father’s murder in Indian Orchard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has been charged after he allegedly shot and killed his father on 93 Grochmal Avenue in Indian Orchard on Tuesday night.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 7:30 p.m., police received a report of a gunshot victim and the caller stated they shot their father in the leg. When officers arrived at the area, the 62-year-old victim was found on his porch and succumbed to his injuries.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Brain Nay and recovered a firearm next to him.

Nay is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at Springfield District Court and has been charged with the following:

Murder

Assault & battery with a dangerous weapon

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating what led up to the shooting.

Springfield Police called to Indian Orchard for gunshot victim