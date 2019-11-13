Watch Live
Impeachment hearings: Watch testimony while getting breakdown of process

Son charged with father’s murder in Indian Orchard

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has been charged after he allegedly shot and killed his father on 93 Grochmal Avenue in Indian Orchard on Tuesday night.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 7:30 p.m., police received a report of a gunshot victim and the caller stated they shot their father in the leg. When officers arrived at the area, the 62-year-old victim was found on his porch and succumbed to his injuries.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Brain Nay and recovered a firearm next to him.

Nay is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at Springfield District Court and has been charged with the following:

  • Murder
  • Assault & battery with a dangerous weapon
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating what led up to the shooting.

Springfield Police called to Indian Orchard for gunshot victim

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories