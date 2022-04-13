SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was arrested Wednesday in connection with the January murder in Indian Orchard.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 8:30 a.m. 26-year-old Jerry Ramos turned himself in at the Springfield Police Department, he was arrested on an arrest warrant for murder charges.

On January 27th at around 5:05 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of Pinevale and Essex Street in Indian Orchard for a well-being check on a person inside a car. When officers arrived, they found an adult man that was dead with a gunshot wound.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, 29-year-old Jorge Rivera-Ortiz of Springfield was found seated inside the motor vehicle.

Jerry Ramos of Springfield is charged with: