Man arrested in connection with over 8 robberies in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man in connection with several unarmed robberies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire was arrested Thursday evening.

According to the U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office, 26-year-old Matthew Alden of Lancaster allegedly committed over eight robberies between November 2019 and February 2020.

Charging documents state Alden robbed a TD Bank on Main Street in Athol on February 4 and an Avidia Bank on Maple Avenue on February 21 in Shrewsbury. In both robberies, Alden wore a black ski mask and black gloves as he demanded cash from the bank tellers.

Alden is also allegedly connected to the following eight other robberies:

Nov. 21, 2019: Enterprise Bank on Littleton Road in Westford

Dec. 2, 2019: TD Bank on Main Street in Athol

Dec. 11, 2019: Honey Farms on Leominster-Shirley Road in Lunenburg

Dec. 12, 2019: Cornerstone Bank on South Main Street in Leicester

Dec. 27, 2019: Avidia Savings Bank on Maple Street in Marlborough

Jan. 10, 2020: Metro Credit Union on Worcester Road in Framingham

Jan. 10, 2020: TD Bank on Central Street in Foxborough

Feb. 13, 2020: Citizens Bank on North Eastern Boulevard in Nashua, N.H

Alden was charged with two counts of interference with commerce by threats or violence and may face up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 on each count based on the charging statute.

His hearing is scheduled for March 5.