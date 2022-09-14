SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a shooting on Union Street last month.

According to the Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 8:20 a.m. 41-year-old Jose Mendoza was arrested on a warrant inside an apartment on the 300 block of Maple Street by the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit, U.S. Marshal Task Force, and Massachusetts State Police VFAS.

On August 10th, officers were called to a ShotSpotter Activation on the 200 block of Union Street. Mendoza was allegedly chasing someone with a metal bat when Mendoza was shot in the leg by an unknown suspect. Mendoza then allegedly fired a gun in return into a parking lot.

Jose Mendoza is charged with the following: