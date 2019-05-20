Man arrested in connection with shooting that led to car accident on Roosevelt Ave. in Springfield

by: Danielle Eaton

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing charges after allegedly shooting at a car and causing an accident on Roosevelt Avenue last week. 

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, 21-year-old Jalen Cotto was arrested Monday morning at 46 Melha Street in connection with the incident. 

Walsh said Cotto shot at the car, which had three people in it including a baby, Wednesday at 11:25 a.m. on Roosevelt Avenue. This, according to Walsh, led to a two-car accident with a third vehicle that wasn’t involved in the incident. 

He is facing the following charges: 

  • Three counts of assault and battery with a firearm
  • Carrying a firearm without a license 
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling 
  • Two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Walsh said Cotto was previously arrested on firearms-related charges on two different occasions. He was arrested once on January 27 for carrying a loaded firearm without a license. Cotto was also arrested on July 23, 2017 for allegedly firing a gun into a large crowd of people and shooting through a window into a home on Chapin Terrace. 

