1  of  2
Breaking News
Labor Secretary Acosta resigning amid Epstein deal scrutiny Man arrested in connection with Worthington Street homicide

Springfield murder suspect arrested in Holyoke

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man was arrested Thursday night in connection with a homicide on Worthington Street July 3.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, police arrested 50-year-old Angel Padilla in Holyoke near High Street and Hampshire Street around 8:45 p.m. on a warrant for a murder charge.

28-year-old Luis Fernandez, of Springfield, was stabbed to death on Worthington Street last week.

Padilla will be arraigned Friday.

Walsh said the homicide investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories