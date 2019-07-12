Springfield murder suspect arrested in Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man was arrested Thursday night in connection with a homicide on Worthington Street July 3.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, police arrested 50-year-old Angel Padilla in Holyoke near High Street and Hampshire Street around 8:45 p.m. on a warrant for a murder charge.

28-year-old Luis Fernandez, of Springfield, was stabbed to death on Worthington Street last week.

Padilla will be arraigned Friday.

Walsh said the homicide investigation is ongoing.