Man arrested in Granville, charged with OUI, failing to register as sex offender after

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is facing charges for driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to register as a sex offender after he was arrested Saturday.

According to the Granville Police Department, on Saturday officers conducted a traffic stop and found the driver had a revoked license. Police said as officers interacted with the driver they found that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Officers then discovered the man also had two active warrants out of Westfield District Court and one out of Northampton District Court. Police said the warrants for charges including motor vehicle infractions, trafficking of class A narcotics, and failure to register as a sex offender.

The man, who is a registered sex offender according to police, was also in violation on Saturday for not registering as a sex offender, which is required by law.

When police searched the man they also allegedly found him to be in possession of oxycodone.

The man was arrested and is charged with outstanding warrants, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, OUI, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, possession of class B narcotics, and failure to register as a sex offender.

He is being held at the Hampden County House of Correction in Ludlow until his court date, Monday.

