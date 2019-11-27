Man arrested in Greenfield after traffic stop, drugs seized

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A traffic stop in Greenfield lead to the arrest of a Bernardston man after police searched his car and found drugs on Monday.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, an officer stopped a car driven by, 49-year-old Michael Atherton, on Conway Street near Hayes Avenue for a civil motor vehicle violation around 3:44 p.m.

After further investigation and assistance from a Franklin County Sherrif and his police dog Drago, officers searched the vehicle and arrested the suspect.

Atherton was arraigned in Greenfield District Court on Tuesday and his bail was set at $1,000. He is charged with the following: