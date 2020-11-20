Man arrested in Ludlow after allegedly assaulting his stepfather

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after the Ludlow Police Department received two 911 emergency calls from a victim reporting that his stepson had assaulted him Thursday night.

According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, officers were called to an address on Evergreen Circle around 6:39 p.m. where they located an elderly man who said he had been punched in the face by his stepson who also lived with him.

The officers found the 46-year-old man barricaded in his bedroom holding a large knife while yelling at the police officers that he was going to “cut his throat,” “cut his head off,” and “kill” his stepfather.

Valadas said the suspect charged at the officers several times while waving the large knife and yelling repeatedly that he wanted to die by “suicide by cop.”

The suspect was taken into custody for felony charges related to domestic battery, assault, and drug possession. He was then taken to Baystate Medical Center by Ludlow Fire Paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries and suicidal threats.

After he was released from the hospital, the officers took him to the Hampden County Correctional Center in Ludlow. He was held overnight on a $25,000 cash bail and he is expected to be arraigned in Palmer District Court Friday morning. A dangerousness hearing will be requested. He will be arraigned on the following charges:

Threat to commit crime assault to murder

Assault and battery domestic assault

Battery on 60+

Assault with dangerous weapon (three counts)

Drug possession class E (prescription drugs)

Police searched the suspect’s bedroom for additional weapons and found two knives, prescription pills, used narcotics packaging, drug paraphernalia, and syringes.

The Ludlow Police Department was also assisted by a Chicopee Police Officer and no one involved was seriously injured.