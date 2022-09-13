LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man was arrested in Ludlow Saturday after allegedly assaulting another person.

According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, officers were called to an assault around 5:30 p.m. in the area of East Street and Putts Bridge. The victim told police while he was waiting at the traffic light in his vehicle, a man punched him in the face through his open window and then ran away.

Officers later located the suspect, identified as 33-year-old David Carter of West Springfield, on Putts Bridge. He began to yell obscenities and ran into Springfield. He was located minutes later and arrested with assistance from the Springfield Police.

Carter was uncooperative with officers and refused to identify himself to police. He is facing the following charges:

Disorderly Conduct

Disturbing the Peace

Assault and Battery

Resist Arresting

Obstruction of Justice

Carter is being held on $540 cash bail and will be arraigned at Palmer District Court at a later date.