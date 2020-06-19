Man arrested in North Adams on murder charges for shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was found hiding in a closet after an arrest warrant was issued in North Adams.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, an arrest warrant was issued Thursday for the June 16 alleged murder of Michael Paolercio in Springfield. 23-year-old Isaiah Calderon of South Street in Chicopee was found hiding in a closet on Blackington Street in North Adams.

Members of the Springfield Police Department’s Warrant Apprehension Unit, Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit, U.S. Marshall’s Task Force and North Adams Police Department assisted in the location for the arrest.

Isaiah Calderon is charged with:

Arrest Warrant

Murder

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Armed robbery

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Home invasion

Assault with a dangerous weapon (7 counts)

Assault and battery

Larceny from a person

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has identified the victim from a shooting in Springfield on Tuesday night as 26-year-old Michael Paolercio.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Mayor Domenic Sarno discussed the recent arrests and firearm seizures in a news conference Friday afternoon.