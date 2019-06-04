Man arrested in Palmer after allegedly stealing motorcyle

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a motorcycle from a home in Palmer.

According to the Palmer Police Department, officers were on patrol just after 2 a.m. Monday when they came across a man, later identified as Kenneth Maldonado, pushing a motorcycle on North Main Street.

Police said officers stopped Maldonado and questioned him due to recent a recent breaking and entering incident at a local business.

Officers then contacted Environmental Police who were able to get the owner’s information from a database. Police said the owner of the bike was contacted by officers, who realized his garage was open and the bike, worth $8,000, was missing.

Maldonado was arrested and charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, receiving stolen property over $1,200, and larceny of property over $1,200.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.