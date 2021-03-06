Man arrested in Pittsfield for posession of heroin

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department reported the arrest of a man in possession of 700 bags of heroin.

The police was called to Cumberland Farms on First St. on Saturday morning due to a report of a shoplifter.

When the police arrived they found out the shoplifter had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The shoplifter who tried to run away was caught by the police but when he tried to escape officers saw him throwing a bag.

The bag was later recovered and found to contain 700 individual bags of what officers believe to be heroin.

In the bag, there were also approximately 56 grams of crack and powdered cocaine, a scale, and bags that are commonly used for drug distribution.

The shoplifter who has been arrested is currently held on bail and is scheduled for arraignment in Berkshire District Court on Monday.